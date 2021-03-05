Farm Credit IL Scholarships Available

Farm Credit Illinois is once again offering its agriculture scholarship to current high school seniors.

A total of 30 scholarships, the amount of $2,000 apiece, will be awarded this year with two recipients being designated as Diversity in Agriculture Scholars.

Online applications are available at FarmcreditIL.com and must be submitted by March 12.

Applicants must reside in an Illinois county served by FCI, and be a high school senior who will be enrolled in a college or university during the fall semester to pursue an agriculture-related academic major and career.

Recipients are based on a combination of academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community, and the applicant’s commitment to an agricultural career.