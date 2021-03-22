Fatal Accident Claims Life Of St. Elmo Woman

An accident Thursday at 11:04 AM on Interstate 70 at mile marker 91 near Effingham claimed the life of a St. Elmo woman.

According to Illinois State Police, a Dodge, a GMC, a Toyota, and a Chevrolet were traveling westbound when the Dodge failed to slow with traffic and struck the rear of the GMC, pushing it into the Toyota and the Chevrolet.

The drivers of the Dodge and GMC, 85 year old Eugene E Goers of St. Elmo and 55 year old Janet Bushue of Altamont, were transported by ambulance to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, the passenger of the Toyota, and the driver of the Chevrolet refused medical attention.

The passenger of the Dodge, 86 year old Evadine B. Goers of St. Elmo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eugene was issued a citation for allegedly failing to reduce speed.

The driver of the Toyota was issued a citation for allegedly driving with a suspended license.