FNB Announces February Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of February’s Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees.

The February Students of the Month are:

Sydney Miller, Vandalia High School, nominated by Amanda Kamplain

Makayla Cook, Ramsey High School, nominated by Doug Thurnau

Drew Belcher, Patoka High School, nominated by Ashley Bachman

Morgan Wilderman, Greenville High School, nominated by Lorna Stowers and Theresa Lindell

Shelby Quick, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Shawna Bloemer (pictured at top)

Each student received a $50 check, a certificate, and an invitation to a special ceremony at the end of the school year. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.