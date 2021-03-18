FNB Makes National Reading Month Donations

FNB's Bill Walker with Sorento School principal Amy Jackson (l) and librarian Carol Gerl (c).
In honor of National Reading Month, The FNB Community Bank has made donations to area school libraries for the purchase of books.

Each of the 10 libraries received $300.

The program began in 2018 at Pocahontas School, and has now been expanded to include Greenville Elementary, Greenville Junior High, Mulberry Grove Elementary, Mulberry Grove Junior/Senior High, Pocahontas, Sorento and Patoka schools, Ramsey Elementary and High schools, and Vandalia Elementary.

Mike Radliff, president and CEO of The FNB, said “The importance of developing young readers struck a chord with many of our employees, and we’re happy to see our donations were extremely well received.”

