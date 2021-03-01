Four Montgomery County Drug Arrests

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Drug Task Force have made four more arrests stemming from a recent grand jury, which convened in the week of February 1. State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti led the grand jury.

Arrested between February 18 and February 25 were:

Joseph A. Black, of Litchfield, with a $250,000 bond for alleged unlawful delivery of methamphetamine

Andrea S. Weller, of Hillsboro, with a $50,000 bond for alleged unlawful delivery of methamphetamine

Christian M. Grimes, of Hillsboro, with a $100,000 bond for alleged unlawful delivery of methamphetamine

Kyrsten A. McBrain, of Hillsboro, with $20,000 bond for alleged unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

The Sheriff’s Office and Drug Task Force thanked the Hillsboro Police Department, Litchfield Police Department, and the Montgomery County State’s Attorney Office for their support and assistance in combating the illegal narcotics trade in the area.