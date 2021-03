GHS National Honor Society Induction

Seventeen students at Greenville High School were inducted Tuesday evening into the National Honor Society.

Earning a place in the society were Sophia Borwick, Elizabeth Campbell, Mia Emken, Karlie Jerrell, Fletcher Manhart, Ella Nord, Katie Peppler, Friederich Peters, Jordan Pierce, Alison Ridens, Rachel Ronat, Alyssa Schaub, Emma Siefken, Wesley Sussenbach, Jack Wall, Nathaniel Williams and Mason Vonder Haar.

Students qualify for the society in the categories of character, scholarship, leadership and service.

The GHS National Honor Society advisors are Lorna Stowers and Lee Coakley.