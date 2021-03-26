Granite City Teacher Indicted For Alleged Sexual Abuse

The Grand Jury indicted John S. Manoogian, Age 59, of Granite City Thursday with seven counts of alleged Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, a Class 2 Felony, and five counts of Battery. Manoogian is a teacher at Granite City High School, currently on leave from his position. In total, there are seven charged male victims, all students at Granite City H.S. (abuse by a teacher being the Aggravating element of the Sexual Abuse charges), between the ages of 14 and 16.

“It takes real courage for a young person to report sexual abuse by a teacher,” Tom Haine said. “My office will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law. Abuse of trust by those placed in responsibility over children has no place in Madison County.”

As background, in February 2020 the Granite City Police Department initiated an investigation into allegations from three students at Granite City H.S. that Manoogian, a teacher, had engaged in acts of sexual conduct with the students. Throughout the course of the investigation additional alleged student-victims came forward with information. On the facts alleged, all acts of sexual abuse were done over the clothing of the victims, almost all occurred at Granite City H.S., though one incident occurred at Defendant’s home.

Haine added a special thanks to the Granite City Police Department, the Child Advocacy Center, and ASA Kathleen Nolan of the Children’s Justice Division for their hard work on this investigation.