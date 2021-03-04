Greenville FFA Online Work Auction

The Greenville FFA Chapter’s annual Community Service Work Auction is being held online.

Bids are being taken through 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.

It is on HiBid.com, hosted by Langham Auctioneers.

Call-in bids will also be accepted from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11 at 618-267-9438.

The FFA is serving a complimentary to-go meal March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the high school ag building.

Bidders can obtain the services of a FFA member for an eight-hour day of community service. Members are purchased and can do whatever work the buyer needs them to do.

When a member is auctioned off, a portion of the proceeds go toward the student’s scholarship, and the rest is used to enhance the Ag classroom experience.

Also in the auction are some bags of seed corn and soybeans, and other products.