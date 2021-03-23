Greenville Public Library To Reopen

Have you missed going to the Greenville Public Library?

There’s good news to report.

The library will be reopening to visitors starting next week.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the library will reopen on Monday, March 29. Curbside will continue to be available if you prefer that option. Visitors will be limited to fewer than 20. Appointments will be required to use the library’s computers. Otherwise, no appointment or registration is necessary to enter the library. The library will be closed for the noon hour every day. Otherwise they’re open from 10 AM to 4:30 PM. Wednesday and Thursday evening, they are open between 5 and 6:50 PM as well. Saturday hours are 9 AM to noon.

Once again, the library will be open to visitors starting March 29.

For more information call the library at 664-3115.