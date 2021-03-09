GU Partners With HSHS St. John’s College Of Nursing

Greenville University is partnering with HSHS St. John’s College of Nursing to assist students in earning a Bachelor of Science nursing degree.

University officials report this will decrease the student’s nursing school journey from five to four years.

The first pathway is for GU students to complete their pre-nursing courses at the university, then attend St. John’s College of Nursing to complete the final two years of study in Springfield, Illinois, including clinicals at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Prospective students may apply and be admitted this fall.

The second pathway allows GU students to complete their pre-nursing coursework, then enter the St. John’s College of Nursing Program on Greenville’s campus.

In this scenario, clinical experiences will take place at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and other HSHS hospitals in Southern Illinois.

This pathway is available upon approval of accrediting bodies. Students will be admitted through this pathway in the fall of 2022.