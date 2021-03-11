Haynes To Be Honored For 60 Years At DeMoulin’s

Grace Haynes of Greenville recently reached a milestone at DeMoulin Brothers and Company.

She completed 60 years as an employee at the factory.

Haynes will be honored Sunday afternoon with a reception at the DeMoulin Museum, located on South Prairie Street in Greenville.

Goldsmith said Haynes started at the factory in 1961 and is only one of a handful of employees to reach the 60-year milestone. He also said Grace has no plans to retire.

Click below to hear DeMoulin Museum Curator John Goldsmith talk about Haynes and the event:

Haynes joined the company when she was 19. She began in the graduation gowns department and during the last four decades has worked in the band uniform department at DeMoulin’s.

