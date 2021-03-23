Health Board Welcomes New Member, Talks COVID Vaccine

The Bond County Board of Health met Monday and welcomed new member Emily Korte, of Pocahontas. Korte is an RN with HSHS, currently working in the areas of quality assurance and compliance.

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported the department ended the month of February with a cash balance of $1,013,590.

Eifert discussed the current COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The health department continues to offer vaccine clinics several times each week and those who are eligible can schedule appointments via the department’s website or by calling the health department. As of March 22, higher education staff, government workers and media have been added to the eligible population which also includes healthcare workers, frontline essential workers, K-12 teachers, residents 65 and older and individuals with underlying health conditions. All residents 16 and older will become eligible for vaccine on April 12.

The board also reviewed current COVID-19 statistics, noting the county’s positivity rate of .4% and vaccination rate of 14.86%.