Health Dept. Now Accepting Vaccine Registrations

The Bond County Health Department has a new web tool which allows eligible people to register for COVID vaccine appointments.

Sean Eifert, administrator of the health department, said the county is using the state’s E M Tracker system for clinics held at the department. A certain number of appointments are set aside, based on the number of vaccines received by the department. Eifert said they are working through the 1A, 1B, and 1B-Plus groups. You can find the definitions for those who fall into those categories on the IDPH website. He expects to move to the 1C group within the next few weeks.

The system can be accessed through the health department’s website or Facebook page. The link includes a passcode. You click on the desired appointment time, enter your passcode, and answer a few questions. You can then print a voucher and bring it to your appointment. All of your information is saved in the barcode on the voucher which will make the process faster.

Clicking on the link will display all available appointments, and if appointments are full, individuals should check back each day as new clinics are added.

Citizens who do not want to use the system can still call the health department at 664-1442 to become involved in the process.