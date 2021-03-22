Highland Home A Total Loss In Friday Fire

The Highland Fire Department was alerted to a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of 7th Street in Highland Friday at 5:13 PM.

Fire personnel report they were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the residence upon their arrival. Crews worked quickly to contain and control the fire, minimizing property loss. All occupants were able to safely exit the home without any injuries.

The original structure that was involved in the fire is considered a total loss. Three other homes experienced minimal fire damage.