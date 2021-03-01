HPFD Annual Banquet & Awards

The Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District held their annual banquet this past weekend.

Four firefighters were recognized with a 15 year service award, including (pictured above) Chief Phil Decker, Stephen Linenfelser, Jessica Zobrist, and Captain Todd Zobrist.

Captain Brian Klostermann was recognized for having now served 25 years with the department.

This year’s recipient of the department’s Supporter of the Year Award was Bill Napper with The Pioneer Newspaper.

The 2020 Gold Star Award, presented each year to someone who has gone “above and beyond” in some capacity, or in many capacities, throughout the course of the year, was given to Jerod Kampwerth. Officials said Captain Kampwerth is a consistent leader on scenes, helps to teach trainings, and is an approachable mentor to younger members.