HSHS Medical Group Colleague Of The Month

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to award Judy Brendel with our February Colleague of the Month Award. Judy is a medical assistant at the Madison County Rural Health Clinic in Highland, Illinois. She has been with HSHS since 2014.

The Colleague of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members. “Judy always makes sure her patients are cared for and have everything they need before they leave,” her nominator said. “She is often helping patients to their cars and never thinks twice about helping someone. She is one of the most caring coworkers I know!”

“I was taught to respect, care and keep the faith,” Judy said. “I try my best to help out when needed. Also, to respect your providers and staff and patients even on those hard days. We currently are dealing with the stress of COVID. I feel we should help the patients by calming their fears and being their support. I am thankful for all the staff, doctors, NPs and patients who have touched my life.”

In her free time, Judy enjoys camping, boating and spending time with family and friends. She is also a NASCAR fan.