HSHS Medical Group Provider Of The Month

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to award Alison Miller, APRN, with our February Provider of the Month Award. Alison is an advanced practice registered nurse at HSHS St. Joseph’s Convenient Care in New Baden, Illinois.

The Provider of the Month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members. Alison’s nominator noted how respectful and caring she is, sharing a story of how she helped one patient who tested positive for COVID-19 get the help he needed when she noticed he was gasping between words during a follow-up phone call. “Without her competence and acknowledgement of the severity of my illness just over the phone, I would not have made it to the ER myself,” the patient said.

“My favorite part of my job is that every day is different, you never know what the day may bring,” Alison said. “Working in the Convenient Care setting allows me to see a wide variety of patients at all ages and visit types. This variety encourages and challenges me to further educate and develop my skill set daily.”

When away from work, Alison enjoys spending time with family and friends, virtual game nights and exploring new places in her community.