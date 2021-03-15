Injury Accident In Fayette County

An accident with non-life threatening injuries was reported at 3:15 PM Sunday, March 14, on Illinois 128 near 2850 North in Fayette County.

State police report a tank truck was travelling south, when a vehicle going northbound in the southbound lane ran the truck off the road to the right. The truck overturned in the ditch.

The driver, 49 year old Richard Grotts, of Vandalia, was transferred to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police District 12 answered the call.