Investigation Into Carlyle Shooting Continues

The investigation continues into the death of a man in a shooting incident February 25 in Clinton County.

The Breese Journal newspaper identifies the victim as 53-year-old Wayne Worms of Carlyle.

The Journal reported subjects have been interviewed regarding the incident, which apparently occurred in rural Aviston.

No information has been provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

Clinton County State’s Attorney Doug Gruenke told WGEL Tuesday no charges have been filed, and he is awaiting more information from law enforcement before making a decision which way to go.