Irving Woman Charged In Alleged DUI-Related Death

An Irving, IL, woman is being held on $100,000 bond following an alleged drunk driving incident that claimed the life of a Hillsboro woman.

The crash occurred at around 9:10 PM on Wednesday, March 10.

Illinois State Police report 28 year old Miranda J. Davidson, of Irving, was driving westbound on IL Rt. 16, about a tenth of a mile west of Grandpoint Avenue in Montgomery County, when she came upon a pedestrian who was walking in the same location. Police state Davidson struck the pedestrian, 24 year old Bethany A. Dixon, of Hillsboro, allegedly did not stop and left the scene of the crash.

Davidson later reported the crash to authorities.

Dixon, the pedestrian, was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and ISP Zone 6 responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation, which left the roadway closed for four hours.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti has charged Davidson with alleged Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death, a Class 2 Felony, and her bond was set by the court at $100,000.