KC Announces Graduation Deadlines

The Kaskaskia College Records Office announces that March 5, 2021, is the deadline for all spring graduates to apply for graduation. Students must apply online through their MyKC portal.

“All graduation applications should be submitted as soon as possible, but no later than March 5 for students to qualify as a May graduate,” states KC Registrar Jenna Lammers. “Any application submitted after this date will be considered a summer graduate.”

This year’s graduation ceremony will be at the main campus on Friday evening, May 14, at 6:30 p.m. This ceremony will recognize all students who graduated in December 2020 and graduate in May or July of 2021.

Lammers also says that the online site is now open at https://kaskaskia.shopoakhalli.com for graduates to order caps and gowns. The last date to order a cap and gown is April 15, 2021. There is no charge to the student for participating in the commencement or for the cap and gown. Students must have completed an online graduation application to be able to order from Oak Hall. Kaskaskia College will mail out additional information about ordering to those who apply.

For more information, contact Jenna Lammers at 545-3044 or 800-642-0859, Ext. 3044 or email jlammers@kaskaskia.edu.