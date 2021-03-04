KC Increases CDL Courses

Kaskaskia College is partnering with 160 Driving Academy to increase its offering of commercial driver’s license (CDL) courses.

Four-week courses begin every Monday and are held Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The program features one week of classroom work, and three weeks of hands-on training behind the wheel.

Through the program, students will have the opportunity to take the Illinois Secretary of State Class A test.

All students must pass a drug test and physical. Financial aid or payment plans may be available.

To register or learn more information, contact K.C.’s Cydney Richardson at crichardson@kaskaskia.edu or call 545-3310.