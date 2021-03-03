KC Introduces Pathways Tool

Kaskaskia College is introducing a one-of-a-kind digital tool to enable current and prospective students to chart an educational map toward their chosen career.

The new Career Pathways tool guides students on a customized, step-by-step plan to complete their academic goals, no matter what program they are interested in pursuing.

The program allows a user to choose from one of 16 career clusters, then select one of Kaskaskia College’s programs that offer a degree or certificate towards that career. It also includes links to four-year colleges and universities in which K.C. has transfer agreements.

The pathway program provides high school students, while still in school, with information on the dual credit and summer classes available, and cost savings for the degree.

The K.C. Career Pathways program is available on the college’s website or through the K.C. Connect app.