KC Trustees To Be Elected Tuesday

Trustees are being elected for the Kaskaskia College Board in the April 6 election.

Four candidates are seeking one of the three six-year terms. One of them is from Bond County.

Jeffrey J. Brown is on the ballot. He is the former Bond County sheriff and previously served as head of security for Kaskaskia College.

Two incumbents are seeking re-election. They are Laura Wedekemper and Louis Kalert.

The other candidate is Charles Lear.

A two-year unexpired term is also to be filled on the K.C. Board. Candidates are Patrick Ashby and incumbent Jim Beasley.

Early voting is currently underway at county clerk’s offices.