Keith D. Hug, age 83 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
He was born on Thursday, April 08, 1937, in Highland, IL, the son of Delburt and Cecelia (nee Neier) Hug.
On Wednesday, May 11, 1955, he married Jo Ann M. Hug nee Schmitt at Eden E & R Church, Edwardsville, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland and Highland Pistol and Rifle Club.
Keith was born and reared in Highland. He was a 1955 Highland High School graduate. He started working for his father at Hug Painting. He did quality painting, wall-coverings, plastering and wood painting. He was still active with his son in Hug Painting Partnership as of 12/31/2019. He did trapshooting in State and Regional shooting matches. He enjoyed participating in boat racing on rivers and lakes. He had a Allison Craft boat and would race from Kansas City to St. Charles; race at Alton Lake; and would use it for fishing. He enjoyed having and maintaining nice cars and was very proud of his 1978 Cadillac Eldorado. He also had a nice gun collection. He enjoyed time with his family at the Hug family club house at Jamestown. He worked with his father in the painting business as well as maintaining the clubhouse. He took great pride following his father’s vocation, he also had his son, son in-law and grandson become painters.
Survivors include:
Daughter – Linda M. Beam, Taylor Ridge, IL
Daughter – Laurie A. Hug, O’Fallon, IL
Daughter – Lisa J. Brave, Highland, IL
Son – John M. (Latisha) Hug, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Heather (Jason) Parchert, Rock Island, IL
Grandchild – Jamie (Alysia) Beam, Milan, IL
Grandchild – Mike (Melissa) Beam, Elizabeth, CO
Grandchild – Dustin (Amber) Hug, Shilo, IL
Grandchild – Travis Brave, Kansas City, MO
Grandchild – Logan (Sydney Brecht) Brave, O’Fallon, IL
Grandchild – Courtni (Dave Bartony) Hug, O’Fallon, IL
Grandchild – Madison (Aron) Schneider, Grantfork, IL
Grandchild – Reilly Hug, Highland, IL
Great Grandchild – Jacob Freyermuth
Great Grandchild – Taylor Freyermuth
Great Grandchild – Sawyer Beam
Great Grandchild – McCoy Beam
Great Grandchild – McKay Beam
Great Grandchild – Bryson Hug
Great Grandchild – Kaylee Hug
Great Grandchild – Kinzee Hug
Great Grandchild – Haiden Hug
Great Grandchild – Mason Hug
Great Grandchild – William Schneider
Great Grandchild – Wolfe Brave
Great Grandchild – Beau Brave
Sister In-Law – Mary Sue Hug, Highland, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Delburt O. Hug – Died 7/03/1994
Mother – Cecelia Hug, nee Neier – Died 10/11/2001
Wife – Jo Ann M. Hug, nee Schmitt – Died 3/23/2021
Son In-Law – James M. “Jim” Brave – Died 8/2/2016
Brother – Oscar W. Hug – Died 6/09/2018, Highland, IL
Sister – Janice K. Hug – Died 02/19/2010.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
A Family Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date for Keith and his wife JoAnn.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.