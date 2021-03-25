KPD Drive-Thru Easter Egg Express

The Kingsbury Park District is offering an Easter event to area children, since the traditional egg hunt will not be held this year at patriot’s Park.

The Drive-Thru Easter Egg Express will take place the afternoon of Saturday, April 3 at Patriot’s Park, west of Greenville.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the KPD has partnered with the Greenville Free Methodist Church for the event. Each car will receive a dozen filled Easter eggs and a craft. The eggs will be delivered by the Easter Bunny and there will be enough for the first 200 cars. The event is first come first served and registration is not required. Participants should access the park through the east entrance.

The Easter Bunny will be at the event to hand out the bags with filled Easter eggs and a craft.

Curry emphasized there will be only one bag for each vehicle, no matter how many children are in the car or truck. Hours are 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 3.