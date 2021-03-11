Lady Comets Win Wednesday

The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Wood River Wednesday night and grabbed another victory.

The GHS squad defeated East Alton-Wood River 41-24. The varsity girls are 11-4 for the season going into their final game Friday at home against Carlyle.

There will be only one game that evening and the varsity action gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

WGEL will broadcast the contest and it will be streamed at WGEL.com.

The junior varsity Lady Comets won 38-16 at Wood River to conclude the season with a 9-5 record.