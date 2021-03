Another Greenville Public Library story walk is now available at Patriot’s Park.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the library is working with the Kingsbury Park District on the story walk, which will be available until Saturday, April 10. The event was designed to coincide with spring break and National Library Week.

Click below to hear more:

The walk begins on the west side of the park, just southwest of the playground.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.