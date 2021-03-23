Litchfield Man Facing Charges After Alleged Shooting

A Litchfield man has been taking into custody following a shooting incident in Litchfield Sunday.

46 year old Justin J. Adkins is facing charges of alleged Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.

Litchfield Police responded to a shooting Sunday, March 21 at 2:39 PM. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of North Locust Street in Litchfield. A 47 year old male had been struck by multiple gunshots.

A Gillespie ambulance was passing through the area after the shooting and officers on scene flagged down the ambulance to provide assistance. The victim was soon transported to a Central Illinois hospital via Air-Evac.

Witnesses told police a male subject had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Following an investigation, police found Justin J. Adkins in Litchfield and he was taken into custody early Monday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police, South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, and the US Marshal Service assisted Litchfield Police in the investigation.