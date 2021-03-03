Madison County ISA Scholarship

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin has announced he will be awarding two, $500 scholarships as part of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association scholarship program.

The scholarships are for students wishing to pursue higher education in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The only limitations are applicants must be permanent Illinois residents, scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning in Illinois, and applicants must be enrolled as a full time student during the 2021-22 school year, excluding the summer session. Full-time online learning is acceptable.

Those wanting to apply must complete the application, answer the essay question and provide all documentation to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office by March 15.

Applications are available at the sheriff’s office or the Illinois Sheriff’s Association website.