Many Residents Took Advantage Of Recycling Event

The City of Greenville electronics recycling event was held this past Friday and Saturday at the public works department headquarters.

Bill Grider, public works superintendent, said area residents once again took advantage of the service. Friday was the busiest day, Grider said. He estimated 60% of the total came in Friday. Over two semi loads of a wide variety of electronics was collected. He said he was shocked to see how many old style TVs are still out there.

Due to COVID-19, the event was not held last year.

Grider said the city teams up with a company to take the electronic items, and a special emphasis is placed on safely handling computers. They take everything apart and destroy all hard drives.

Greenville hopes to partner with Bond County next year to provide two events through the State of Illinois’ recycling program.