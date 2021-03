Four members of the Mulberry Grove FFA virtually competed in the Section 19 Greenhand Quizbowl CDE on Wednesday, January 27, which was hosted by Pana FFA. Shawnee Tedrick, Megan Schewe, Diana Bone, and Addison Hebenstreit answered questions through a combination of google meet and kahoot in a double elimination tournament covering the history and major events of the FFA. The team placed first out of ten teams.