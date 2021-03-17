MG Unit 1 Board Approves Lease, Lunch Fees & More

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday evening and approved another bus lease agreement with Central States Bus Sales.

Under the three-year lease, the cost will be $73,000 per year for four gas buses.

Lunch prices were increased by 10 cents for the second year. Superintendent Bobby Koontz reminded board members that a lunch audit over a year ago showed Unit 1 was 40 cents too low in prices.

The district can cover that amount in 10-cent increments over four years.

The board approved the second 10 cent hike making the lunch prices $1.95 for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students and $2.05 for sixth through 12th graders.

Unit 1 has renewed its membership in the SEPCO group, a food coop which provides items to members at a lower cost.

The annual membership dues of $100 were approved by the board.

The school board has continued its relationship with Glass & Shuffett for auditing services.

The cost for the next audit will be $7,450, which is $200 more than this past year.

Following a closed session, the board hired Kate Rosada as the junior high assistant girls basketball coach, and Emma Jackson as assistant high school softball coach.