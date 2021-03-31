MGHS Academic Challenge Team Heads To State

The Mulberry Grove High School Academic Challenge team has qualified for the state competition. The team placed 4th overall in Division 300 of the Southwestern Illinois College Sectional in order to advance to the state challenge hosted by Eastern Illinois University.

Two individual students also qualified for state participation. They were Ty Bauer and Blake Harnetiaux, who tied for 3rd place in Biology. Ty Bauer also placed 2nd in Math

Other members of the state-qualifying team are: Aaron Callahan, Devon Henderson, Brittney McMillan, Brooke Tompkins, Shelby Quick, Ashtin Blevins, Dakota Kruep, Megan Miller, and Peyton Simpson.