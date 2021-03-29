MGHS Academic Challenge Team Places 2nd

Congratulations to the Mulberry Grove High School Academic Challenge team. They recently received second place overall in the Kaskaskia College Division 300 Regional hosted online by Eastern Illinois University. The Aces advanced to the sectional level of competition.

Individually, several MGHS students performed in the top levels of their subject. They included:

Devon Henderson: 3rd Place in Biology

Aaron Lawrence: 3rd Place in Computer Graphics

Brooke Tompkins & Aaron Lawrence: Tied for 1st Place in Engineering Graphics

Ashtin Blevins: 3rd Place in Engineering Graphics

Shelby Quick: 2nd Place in English

Brooke Tompkins: 3rd Place in English

The team also includes Ty Bauer, Aaron Callahan, Blake Harnetiaux, Brittney McMillan, Dakota Kruep, Megan Miller, and Peyton Simpson.