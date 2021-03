Bond County has a new zoning administrator.

Tuesday morning, the Bond County Board hired Brad Criner to the position. The vote was 5-0.

Criner lives along Mt. Moriah Avenue in rural Coffeen.

The board had several candidates interested in the position and interviewed two of them. The zoning administrator job is a part-time position in the county.

Criner will replace Ed Doll, who resigned as zoning administrator in January, but agreed to stay until his replacement was on the job.