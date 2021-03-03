New Greenville Police Eligibility List

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners met Monday and approved a new police officer eligibility list.

Four individuals are on the list, which is good for the next two years.

They are Tyler Bryant, Jonathan Carter, Christopher Jansen and John Simmons.

No one from the past list carried over to the new one.

The approval of the new list ends a lengthy process conducted by the police commissioners.

Alan Davis, board chairman, said if an opening occurs in the city’s police department, the board will be notified.