Organizers are thanking everyone who supported the 2021 Greenville FFA Community Service Work Auction, which was held online this year. The auction was a huge success….eight hour workdays were auctioned off for a total of 36 students, along with other miscellaneous items, and a total of $10,834 came in.

In conjunction with the auction, the FFA also passed out around 125 drive-thru meals Thursday.

Langham Auctioneers hosted this year’s auction on HiBid.com.