Project Parenting Virtual Behavior Workshop

Bond County Project Parenting is presenting a virtual behavior workshop Thursday March 18 from 8 to 9 p.m.

The program, written by staff at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, is designed to help parents understand the difference between discipline and punishment, discuss how to set limits, and find positive discipline techniques that will work for families.

Parents wanting to see the program should RSVP using the Google form on the Project Parenting Facebook Page, or call the office at 664-5009, extension 2.