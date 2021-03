Boys and girls under three years of age are invited to be a part of the Bond County Project Parenting Rainbow Playgroup.

It meets Monday, March 22 at 11 a.m. on Google Meet.

Youngsters will enjoy a craft, story time and more.

Families that RSVP will receive a free packet with a book, activity and toy.

You can RSVP on the Bond County Project Parenting Facebook page or by calling 664-5009, extension 2.