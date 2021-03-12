Public Works Department February Report

The main event last month throughout the area was the big snow storm.

It’s no surprise that a lot of hours were spent by City of Greenville public works employees taking care of that situation.

The February report indicates 312 man hours were worked removing snow from streets and parking lots, and spreading salt.

The department spent 120 hours on matters related to water meters and valves. These included meter and water leak repairs, plus water valve repairs and exercising.

Another nearly 102 hours were worked on concrete projects.

One-hundred-and-twenty-eight (128) hours were spent on building maintenance and 137 hours on vehicle maintenance.

Employees took 24 hours for culvert replacement or extension, and nearly 11 hours for brush pick-up and disposal.