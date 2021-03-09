Schutt Sports Leaving Illinois

WJBD Radio in Salem is reporting Schutt Sports has plans to leave Illinois, which will include closing the plants in Litchfield and Salem.

The company builds sports equipment for players, including football helmets and faceguards.

According to WJBD, employees have received letters from Schutt Sports and the company plans to move to Plainfield, Indiana this year, staring possibly this spring.

The radio station learned it is believed neither Illinois city can support the company’s plans for growth.