Search Underway For Senior Center Executive Director

A search is underway for a new executive director at the Bond County Senior Center.

Jill Ohnesorge has resigned from the position, effective March 31, to take a job with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

She told the Bond County Board about it Tuesday morning. She told the board she has accepted a position with IDOT and will leave the Senior Center effective March 31. She will be a project manager with IDOT and it’s quite possible she could be the manager at the state level for Bond County Transit.

Ohnesorge has been employed at the senior center for 10 years and was hired as executive director in 2017.

The director serves as the chief administrative officer of the agency and follows the policies and procedures established by the Senior Center Board of Directors.

Ohnesorge also oversees Bond County Transit.