Sorento Residents Meet The Candidates

Last Thursday, the Sorento Community Development Organization hosted a meet-the-candidate night. Early voting is now underway and the election is April 6.

Candidates for the Sorento Village Board, Shoal Creek Township Board and Bond County Community Unit 2 School Board were invited to attend. They were given the opportunity to speak and answered questions.

Six of the 12 township candidates were able to attend, in addition to five of the eight school board candidates.

Representatives from the Sorento Community Development Organization felt it was a good event as people learned where candidates stood on issues and candidates heard what’s important to members of the public.