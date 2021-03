The Greenville City Council will meet in special session Tuesday, March 30, at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat will make a presentation on a high school athletic complex improvement proposal.

The council will consider a proposal for engineering services on an Idler Lane water main project. A wastewater plant dissolved oxygen controller will also be discussed.

The meeting can be viewed on the City of Greenville Facebook page.