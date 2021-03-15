Start Your Own Edible Garden This Spring

The Kaskaskia College Office of Industrial and Continuing Education is pleased to offer a course titled Start Your Own Edible Garden in an online format. Grow delicious, nutritious fruit and vegetables in your backyard! In this course, you’ll learn how to give your garden a healthy start and keep it growing strong all season.

Participants will begin by figuring out which type of garden is right for them, exploring climate considerations, learning how to read a zone hardiness map, and finding out how to spot a micro-climate in their yard.

Discover how to prepare a garden bed properly so your crops have the best opportunity to thrive, learn to understand fertilizers, and make compost! Whether you want to provide your family with nutritious food, save money, get some exercise, or be more self-sufficient, this course will give you the skills and knowledge you need to be on your way to a successful harvest.

All instructor-facilitated online courses run for six weeks (with a 10-day grace period at the end). Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, supplementary links, and more. Students can complete any of these courses entirely from their home or office, 24/7. These courses are not for college credit, and grades will not be issued.

New course sessions begin monthly, so register now. Please visit our Online Instruction Center to see exact start dates and available courses. www.ed2go.com/kaskaskia. Individual class prices start at $115.00. The instructional materials required for this course are included in enrollment and will be available online. Be sure to review the software requirements for this course before registering. For additional information, please email the Industrial and Continuing Education Department at crichardson@kaskaskia.edu.