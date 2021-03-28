Storms Batter WGEL Listening Area Saturday

A long line of severe weather impacted the area Saturday night.

The storm system stretched from southern Missouri up to Central Illinois in a northwestern pattern. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was called for the entire WGEL listening area in the late afternoon hours, and by 7 PM, nearly the entire area affected by that weather system was under one of a series of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

Tornado warnings were in effect for all or part of Madison, Bond, Clinton, and Fayette Counties for a portion of the evening.

Despite the intensity of the storm system and its capacity to produce hail and tornadoes, it appears our listening area fared very well overall.

After the storms had passed through the area, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department and Greenville Police each reported several cases of trees and power lines being down. The sheriff’s department also noted a few vehicles had gone off the road. No injuries were reported.

Some structural damage due to strong wind was reported in the Highland area along with downed trees and power lines.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Carlyle police reported a boat was stranded on Carlyle Lake for a time during the storms, however, it was safely brought to shore and no one was hurt.

Fayette County authorities reported hail, but no significant damage had been called in to them.

