Terms End For Two Unit 2 Board Members

Three members of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education were recognized Monday night during the final meeting of their terms.

Presented mementos from the district were Dr. Edmar Schreiber and Laura Wall. Dan Sidwell was unable to attend.

Schreiber has been on the school board the past eight years. Wall and Schreiber have completed four-year terms.

The other members commended Wall, Sidwell and Schreiber for their years of service on the board.

Schreiber said it’s been quite a ride.

Wall said she has heard many previous board members, upon completing their terms, recommend that type of service to others. She said it’s a learning experience and she’ll be praying for incoming board members.

Click below to hear her comments:

The school board election is April 6.

The next school board meeting has been moved to the fourth Monday of next month, April 26.

The board reorganizational session will start at 7 p.m. and be followed by the regular meeting.

At the reorganizational meeting the official results from the election will be received, board officers will be selected, and future meeting dates will be established.