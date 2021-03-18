The Bridge Supports Local Businesses #ForGreenville

To help lessen the pandemic struggle for Greenville businesses, The Bridge Church has announced an awareness and fundraising campaign titled #ForGreenville.

The program has been a focus of The Bridge since last fall.

The church has encouraged its members and the Greenville community to intentionally support a specific business each week. As shoppers visit the selected business and share their experience on social media, they have the chance of receiving a gift card or other special offer from the business.

Leaders and founders of The Bridge, Dave and Erin Bradshaw, are announcing a new effort in which all proceeds will fund a new small business grant through the Shop Local Campaign of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Those wanting to help fund the grant are asked to purchase #ForGreenville t-shirts, which are being made by local business, Panther Products.

The grant will go to one local business.

An online ordering form has been created to purchase t-shirts, or just donations can be submitted to the program.

To support #ForGreenville visit Facebook.com/TheBridgeGreenville or call 217-549-2787.