Tourism Funds Recommended For Two Events

The Greenville Tourism Committee is recommending to the city council that two funding requests be approved.

Meeting last week, committee members received information about the requests from the I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic and the Hill’s Fort Rendezvous.

The 2022 coaches’ clinic will take place next January.

Joe Alstat, an event organizer, told the committee about the success of this year’s virtual clinic. The City of Greenville gave $4,040 to promote this year’s event, and each of the 34 sessions included a City of Greenville promotional video.

Alstat said the plan is to return to an in-person clinic with possibly some recorded presentations that can be accessed on-line.

The committee members voted unanimously to recommend $5,000 in tourism funds be provided for the next clinic. Alstat said the money will be used to expand marketing the event.

The Hill’s Fort Rendezvous is a September event held at the replica of the fort.

Tourism Director Jes Adam said the event will be held Friday through Sunday, September 17 through the 19. He said it will teach people how life was for frontiers people. A fife and drum corps will be there this year, along with artillery demonstrations and vendors. The Hills Fort Society will also show off their fully functional blacksmith shop.

Friday will be School Day once again with Bond County fifth graders attending.

The committee unanimously recommended the Hill’s Fort Society receive $1,000 in tourism funds for the September rendezvous.

No rendezvous was held in 2020 due to the pandemic.